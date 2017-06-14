 

Court rules UK baby must remain on life support

2017-06-14 05:33
(iStock)

Paris - A European court has ordered Britain to maintain a terminally ill baby on life support for six more days after his parents lost their appeals before UK courts.

The European Human Rights' Court ruled on Tuesday that the British government should provide Charlie Gard, a 10-month-old baby suffering from a rare genetic disease, with treatment until midnight on June 19.

The seven-judge panel considered that "serious and irreparable harm may occur" if doctors at a London hospital are allowed to stop treatment.

British courts have ruled in favour of lifting life support, which would prevent the parents from taking Charlie to the US for experimental treatment.

The European court's ruling is aimed at allowing it to decide on the case after the parents submit a complete application.

