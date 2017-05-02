 

Dallas police: Paramedic shot, undergoing surgery

2017-05-02 05:48
Dallas - Dallas police say a paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call.

The Dallas Police Department released a statement on Monday saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. Police say a paramedic was hit.

Police said the paramedic was taken to Baylor Hospital and was undergoing surgery.

Police said the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy in Dallas. Dozens of police vehicles are swarming a residential neighborhood near Interstate 30.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier on Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were "pinned down" by gunfire.

