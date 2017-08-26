 

Death toll from mosque attack in Kabul reaches 28

2017-08-26 08:46
An Afghan policeman sets up a perimeter at the site of an explosion in Kabul. (AFP)

An Afghan policeman sets up a perimeter at the site of an explosion in Kabul. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kabul - An Afghan official says the number of people killed in an attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital during prayers is at least 28 — up from 20 — including women and children.

Mohammad Salim Rasouli, chief of Kabul's hospitals, said on Saturday that more than 50 others were wounded in the attack a day earlier.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

There were four attackers. Two blew themselves up and another two were shot to death by Afghan security forces.

Family members and relatives of the victims gathered on Saturday to bury the bodies inside the mosque compound.

Read more on:    afghanistan

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Brussels knifeman shot after 'terrorist' attack on soldiers

2017-08-26 08:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Coffin assault duo found guilty
 

Congratulations to our PETSIE winners!

It was tough to look through all the adorable pictures of the pets that were submitted for our Petsie competition and to pick a winner

 
 

Paws

What age should puppies stop chewing shoes?
French Bulldog helps kids with facial differences
Weird things dogs do
Makeover saves dog’s life
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, August 25 2017-08-25 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 