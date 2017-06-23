 

Deaths from Venezuelan anti-government protests up to 75

2017-06-23 06:30
A man walks past a motorbike set on fire by protesters during an opposition march in Caracas, Venezuela. (Fernando Llano, AP)

A man walks past a motorbike set on fire by protesters during an opposition march in Caracas, Venezuela. (Fernando Llano, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Caracas - A 22-year-old man was shot dead Thursday during an anti-government protest in Caracas, becoming the 75th victim in three months of unrest over the rule of President Nicolas Maduro.

The young man was killed during a demonstration in the capital's Altamira area, the public ministry said on Twitter, without specifying the type of weapon that killed him.

Opposition lawmaker Jose Manuel Olivares said the man had been shot by a member of the National Guard.

Near-daily protests against Maduro began April 1, with demonstrators demanding his removal and new elections.

The protests have often turned violent, with more than 1 000 people injured so far, prosecutors say, and more than 3 000 arrested, according to the NGO Forum Penal.

Maduro has been blamed for an economic crisis that has caused desperate shortages of food, medicine and other basic goods.

The socialist leader says the crisis is a US-backed conspiracy.

On Thursday, he slammed the Organization of American States, which met last week to advance a plan to deal with Venezuela's political instability, but failed to reach an agreement.

"The OAS will never again set foot in Venezuela," Maduro said during a briefing with foreign reporters.

He called the regional group's lack of agreement "a diplomatic and political victory," and added that he would ignore any future decision by the body.

Read more on:    nicolas maduro  |  venezuela

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

India's opposition pitch Dalit for president

2017-06-23 05:13

Inside News24

 
/News
'If we had elections now, you'd lose those metros' - bullish Zuma to DA
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 21 2017-06-21 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 