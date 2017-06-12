 

Delta pulls plug over Trump look-alike killing scene

2017-06-12 09:50
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York - Delta Air Lines is pulling its sponsorship of New York's Public Theatre for portraying Julius Caesar as a Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage.

The Atlanta-based airline released a statement on Sunday saying the graphic staging of Julius Caesar does not reflect its values and "crossed the line on the standards of good taste".

The play is part of the city's free Shakespeare in the Park festival in Central Park. Its director, Oskar Eustis, says the production "in no way advocates violence toward anyone".

Messages seeking comment from The Public Theatre weren't immediately returned.

Performances of the assassination scene began just days before comedian Kathy Griffin was criticised for posing for a photograph in which she gripped a bloodied rendering of Trump's head.

Read more on:    delta air lines  |  donald trump  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LA pride parade renamed 'ResistMarch'

2017-06-12 08:52

Inside News24

 
/News
'We are losing too many' - Law enforcement drives march against abuse
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 