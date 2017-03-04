 

Desperate Syrians huddle among the trees

2017-03-04 22:00
(Petros Giannakouris, AP)

(Petros Giannakouris, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kharufiyah - Sheltering from the wind under a gnarled olive tree on  Saturday, young Jumana and her two children are among tens of thousands of people displaced by the fighting in northern Syria.

The 25-year-old stirs rice and bulghur wheat into a clay pot, heated by a small fire she has managed to light from damp olive branches on the outskirts of Kharufiyah village in the Aleppo province.

"We left our homes with nothing: no fuel, no bread. Our children are starving," she says, pulling a brown scarf tighter round her face.

At least 30 000 civilians have fled clashes between regime forces and the Islamic State group in the province over the past week, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.

Many headed to areas around Manbij, a town held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces alliance (SDF).

As the fighting drew near, Jumana and 20 family members fled their jihadist-held home town and trekked about 30km to Kharufiyah.

Huddle underneath trees

"Daesh (ISIS) was shelling us, the airplanes were hitting us. Our children were terrified. We were barely able to save ourselves," she says.

Although they are now safe, Jumana fears her troubles are far from over.

"They're still scared when they hear air strikes and we can't sleep. There are clouds overhead, it's cold and when the rain comes we're going to suffer."

Dozens of families have sought refuge around Kharufiyah, which is 18km south of Manbij and has struggled to cope with the influx.

A journalist saw volunteers from local organisations distribute winter clothing.

But many families have no tents, mattresses or blankets and huddle underneath trees to stay warm and dry.

A few sheep wander among the tents of those who do have some cover and many displaced have hung laundry from the olive trees.

Trad al-Mazyad's family was forced to flee from Jub Abyad, a village about 45km south of Manbij, when "Daesh came to hide among us civilians and we could no longer bear it".

Exhaustion shines through

"Our situation is really bad - this isn't real shelter," Mazyad says, gesturing at the modest tent he shares with another family.

His children gather around him, their feet caked in mud.

"As you can see, this tent is our kitchen, our bathroom, everything at the same time," he says.

A few metres away, Ahlam Mohammad is crouched on the floor of another tent, her infant daughter on her hip.

A black scarf covers part of her face, but her exhaustion shines clearly through.

She and her three daughters fled their home in an ISIS-held village two nights previously, crossing hilly terrain to reach safety.

"We left our house at night and I have no idea what happened to my husband. People were killed in the fighting and others left the village in huge numbers," she says.

Checkpoint

In the chaos of the escape, she lost contact with her husband.

"If my husband is alive, then thank God. If he's dead, may he rest in peace. What else am I supposed to do?" she asks resignedly.

"People just want to live, they just want stability. Sometimes I wish everything we've seen is just a nightmare and that I'll wake up."

Further north, dozens of families could be seen lining up at a checkpoint manned by the Manbij Military Council, the SDF unit that controls the town, to be searched and authorised to enter.

Manbij already hosts "tens of thousands of displaced people that fled previous clashes in the area and are living in difficult circumstances", according to Rami Abdel Rahman of the Britain-based Observatory.

"This will make it difficult (for local authorities) to welcome a new wave of displaced people, given their inability to tend to their pressing needs."


Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UN: If confirmed, chemical attacks in Mosul a war crime

2017-03-04 21:45

Inside News24

 
/News
There's been progress in tackling farm murders, says Acting Police Commissioner

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 