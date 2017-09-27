 

Disabled man to get $2m for being shocked, dragged off bus by police

2017-09-27 06:10
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Syracuse - The city of Syracuse will pay $2m to a disabled man who police shocked with a stun gun before dragging him off a bus for refusing the driver's order to sit down.

The Post-Standard reports the Syracuse Common Council on Monday approved the settlement with Brad Hulett. He sued the city after suffering a broken hip while being removed from a public transit bus in 2013.

The driver had ordered him to sit down, but Hulett said a back injury made sitting difficult. The vehicle's surveillance camera recorded two officers as they hit Hulett with a stun gun and dragged him out the door.

The lawsuit was scheduled to go to trial on October 30.

Hulett, now 39, had to have part of his brain removed when he was hit by two trains when he was 12.


Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Israel concerned over anti-Semitism in Germany

2017-09-27 05:30

Inside News24

 
/News
'Your life will never be the same, but it doesn't have to be bad' - rape survivor
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, September 26 2017-09-26 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 