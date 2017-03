Mosul search and rescue teams continue searching for civilians trapped under rubble following a US-led airstrike against ISIS group. WATCH

Near Mosul - Air strikes carried out in recent days killed dozens of civilians in west Mosul, where Iraqi forces were battling jihadists, officials said on Saturday.

Bashar al-Kiki, the head of the Nineveh provincial council, said that "dozens" of bodies were still buried under rubble in the city, while provincial governor Nawfal Hammadi said that more than 130 civilians had been killed.

It was not possible to independently confirm the tolls from the strikes in Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province and Iraq's second city.