 

Drifting Scottish surfer saved after 30 hours at sea

2017-05-02 17:42
This image taken from a video issued by the Maritime & Coastguard Agency shows the rescue of surfer Matthew Bryce. (AP)

London - A surfer who was plucked from the sea after more than 30 hours adrift is recovering in a hospital in Northern Ireland.

Matthew Bryce of Scotland was rescued after an intense search operation that began after his family reported him missing when he did not return from a surfing trip off the western coast of Scotland.

He had last been seen on Sunday morning heading out on his board.

Scottish police and the coast guard launched a sea and air search that succeeded when the 22-year-old was located on Monday evening21km off the Scottish coast.

He is being treated for hypothermia. Officials say he was kept alive by his thick wetsuit and by his ability to stay on his surfboard while drifting.

Read more on:    uk

/News
Traffic Alerts
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
