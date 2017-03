Dutch prime minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Rutte addresses supporters after exit poll results for the parliamentary elections were announced in The Hague, Netherlands. (Ermindo Armino, AP)

The Hague - The Liberal party of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was set to win the most seats in Wednesday's elections, forcing far-right Geert Wilders into second place along with two other parties, exit polls predicted.

Public broadcaster NOS said the VVD would take 31 seats in the next 150-seat parliament, with Wilders and his Freedom Party returning with 19 MPs, the same number as the Christian Democratic Appeal and the Democracy party D66.