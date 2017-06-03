Duterte: Casino attack was work of 'crazy person'

Manila - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says the deadly casino attack in Manila was not the work of the Islamic State group and that the gunman was just "crazy".

A gunman entered the Resorts World Manila complex on Friday and set fire to the gambling tables, unleashing smoke that killed 37 patrons and casino employees. He fled with $2m in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

Duterte said "that guy is crazy" because he stole casino chips, even though he wouldn't be able to use them.

He said the Islamic State's attacks were "more cruel and brutal. They would just simply kill people for nothing. Not even for a reason. And that's the reason why the world today has banded together to fight this scourge of terrorism, especially if you kill in the name of God. There is no rhyme or reason really".

Meanwhile the resort's chief operating officer, Stephen Reilly, said the company was giving $20 000 to each of the families of those who died in the attack.