 

Elderly man 'kills cellmate with toaster'

2017-01-03 09:27
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Sydney - An elderly Australian man serving time for killing his wife and two grandchildren was charged on Tuesday with the murder of a fellow inmate after an apparent attack with a sandwich toaster.

John Walsh, 77, is alleged to have beaten Frank Townsend in their shared cell at a correctional facility for aged prisoners near Sydney. Local reports said he used a sandwich toaster.

A guard was alerted to the injured inmate late on Monday after hearing noises coming from their cell.

"The officer switched the cell light on and saw the 71-year-old had been assaulted," a spokesperson from New South Wales Corrective Services said, adding that Walker was rushed to hospital but later died.

In 2008, Walsh was sentenced to life in jail for the gruesome murder of his wife and young grandchildren.

He beat his wife and seven-year-old grandson to death and drowned his five-year-old granddaughter in the bath, while attempting to kill his daughter with an axe.

There were no known problems between Walsh and Walker, NSW Corrective Services said.

Walsh is due in court on Wednesday.

Read more on:    australia

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Syria army presses fight near Damascus despite truce

2017-01-03 08:44

Inside News24

 
/Sport
It's good to get past those 'stupid' scores - Elgar

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 20:38 PM
Road name: TEST CRICKET

Camps Bay 21:58 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 