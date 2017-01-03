Elderly man 'kills cellmate with toaster'

Sydney - An elderly Australian man serving time for killing his
wife and two grandchildren was charged on Tuesday
with the murder of a fellow inmate after an apparent attack with a sandwich
toaster.
John
Walsh, 77, is alleged to have beaten Frank Townsend in their shared cell at a
correctional facility for aged prisoners near Sydney. Local reports said he
used a sandwich toaster.
A guard
was alerted to the injured inmate late on Monday after hearing noises coming
from their cell.
"The
officer switched the cell light on and saw the 71-year-old had been
assaulted," a spokesperson from New South Wales Corrective Services said,
adding that Walker was rushed to hospital but later died.
In 2008,
Walsh was sentenced to life in jail for the gruesome murder of his wife and
young grandchildren.
He beat
his wife and seven-year-old grandson to death and drowned his five-year-old granddaughter
in the bath, while attempting to kill his
daughter with an axe.
There
were no known problems between Walsh and Walker, NSW Corrective Services said.
Walsh is
due in court on Wednesday.