 

Emergency at California Airport

2017-09-26 07:59
This frame from mobile phone video shows smoke inside an Allegiant Air jet after it landed at Fresno Yosemite International Airport. (Estevan Moreno via AP)

This frame from mobile phone video shows smoke inside an Allegiant Air jet after it landed at Fresno Yosemite International Airport. (Estevan Moreno via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Fresno - Smoke filled the cabin of an Allegiant Air jet after it landed at a California airport on Monday, forcing coughing passengers to cover their faces with shirts and firefighters to board the plane, authorities said.

None of the 150 passengers or six crew was injured when the plane from Las Vegas landed at Fresno International Airport, Allegiant Air said.

As the plane was taxiing in Fresno, it came to an abrupt stop and smoke started to fill the cabin from the front of the aircraft, said passenger Estevan Moreno, 34, a Fresno police officer.

"We used our shirts to mask our faces from the smoke," he said. "I was coughing pretty good from it."

At one point, the flight crew said they would pass out wet napkins to help passengers cover their mouths, Moreno said, but that didn't happen.

After firefighters boarded the aircraft, crew asked passengers to collect their carry-on items and exit the plane down a set of rear stairs, he said.

The airline sent Moreno a $50 voucher for another flight, he said.

Allegiant Air blamed the situation on a mechanical problem and said having passengers exit the plane before it reached a gate was done out of an abundance of caution.

Federal Aviation Administration officials called it an emergency. Federal officials say passengers were escorted to the terminal.

Read more on:    us  |  air travel

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

New US travel restrictions are still 'Muslim ban' - rights groups

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
The youth have thrown away their traditions - Esther Mahlangu
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:54 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 07:50 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, September 23 2017-09-23 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 