 

Erdogan-style moustaches trending in Turkish ruling party

2017-04-13 09:47
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a rally in his hometown of Rize. (Lefteris Pitarakis, AP)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a rally in his hometown of Rize. (Lefteris Pitarakis, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ankara - The prime minister has one. So does the culture minister. Even the previously clean-shaven ministers of economy and foreign affairs recently began sporting theirs.

Neatly-trimmed moustaches, similar to that worn by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have become increasingly popular among government ministers from his Islamic-rooted Justice and Development Party, or AKP, ahead of a crucial referendum on Sunday on expanding the president's powers.

Some analysts say that's no fluke in a country where facial hair has a history of political significance and where ministers' loyalty to Erdogan is being closely scrutinised following a failed coup attempt last year.

Grow beards

"These days, when Turkey is fighting terror organisations - and in the aftermath of the coup - the moustaches provide a strong and stern image," said Mesut Sen, professor of Turkish studies at Istanbul's Marmara University.

Historically, men in Turkey have worn moustaches not only to assert their manhood but express their political leanings. Traditionally, nationalists wear their moustaches long and downward-pointing - like the crescent moon on the Turkish flag - while leftists tend to grow theirs bushy and Stalin-esque.

Erdogan wears a bristly and tidily-trimmed moustache that is popular among conservative and religious Turks. Some religious men also grow beards.

A year ago, more than half of the Cabinet members were clean-shaven. Now only three of Turkey's 27 ministers - including the only woman - don't have facial hair.

The trend appears to have begun with a cabinet reshuffle last year, triggering speculation that ministers were trying to please the powerful president by growing moustaches similar to his. Senior AKP officials continued to grow moustaches, sometimes coupled with beards, after the failed coup attempt in July.

One government minister said some ministers grew facial hair because Erdogan urged them to. He declined to give further details.

The trend is not limited to the cabinet. The chief of Turkey's intelligence agency, who was the source of controversy over his alleged failure to warn Erdogan about the coup attempt, first grew a moustache and then a full beard. Erdogan's closest bodyguard, who used to be clean shaven, now sports a moustache, too.

Constitutional amendments

Facial hair remains an important reference point in Turkish society and politics but that's starting to change, said Barin Kayaoglu, an expert on Turkish culture and history. He noted that many young Turks are growing "hipster" beards, which cut across all ideologies.

"Turkish culture sees facial hair as an expression of masculinity but that association is no longer as powerful as it used to be," Kayaoglu said.

Some Turks say the trend shows how much influence Erdogan, affectionately known as "the chief," wields over the government, his party and the bureaucracy despite the current constitutional requirement for the president to be neutral.

On Sunday, Turks will vote "yes" or "no" to constitutional amendments that would abolish the office of the prime minister and transfer executive powers to the president, something Erdogan's critics fear would cement his powers and further mold Turkey according to his conservative and pro-Islamic views.


Read more on:    recep tayyip erdogan  |  turkey  |  referendum

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tensions high, NKorea readies nuclear test - report

2017-04-13 07:39

Inside News24

 
/News
NUMSA bus strikers demand better working conditions

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:03 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Sea Point 10:02 AM
Road name: Regent Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 12 2017-04-12 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 