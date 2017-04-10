EU urges calm in Venezuela amid opposition crackdown

Brussels — The European Union is calling for calm in Venezuela and urging the authorities to stop using violence against opponents of President Nicolas Maduro.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini's office said in a statement on Monday that "violence and use of force will not resolve the current crisis".

It said that Venezuelans have the right to demonstrate peacefully and "to see the political conflict immediately solved".

The statement said the barring of opposition leader Henrique Capriles from running for office for 15 years "does not help to lower the unrest and the tensions in the country".

Venezuelan authorities on Saturday fired tear gas and rubber bullets at Maduro opponents as thousands flooded Caracas' streets in a week-long protest movement that shows little sign of abating.



