What To Read Next

Buenos Aires - Argentina's former president Cristina Kirchner was charged by an investigating judge on Tuesday in connection with corruption allegations and had a freeze of $630m slapped on her assets.

Kirchner, who ruled from 2007 to 2015, immediately called the charges against her of illicit association and fraudulent administration "a big manoeuvre of political persecution".

The judge "ordered an embargo on her assets of 10 billion pesos ($630m)", according to a statement from the justice ministry.

The charges are related to public tenders that were awarded to a businessman close to her.