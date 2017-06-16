Ex-German Chancellor Helmut Kohl dies

What To Read Next

A 1991 file photo of then German Chancellor Helmut Kohl with Angela Merkel in Bonn. (AP)

Bonn - Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl died aged 87 on Friday, his party, the Christian Democrats, said on Twitter.

Earlier, German newspaper Bild had said Kohl had died in his house in Ludwigshafen in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Kohl, the country's longest serving post-war chancellor from 1982 to 1998, is widely considered to be the architect of German reunification.

He was a driving force behind the introduction of the European single currency, convincing sceptical Germans to give up the Deutsche Mark.

Kohl had been frail and wheelchair-bound since suffering a bad fall in 2008.