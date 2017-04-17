Ex-president Park indicted, now faces trial

What To Read Next

Seoul - South Korean prosecutors say they've indicted jailed former president Park Geun-hye and sent her case to a criminal court over a high-profile corruption scandal.

The Seoul prosecutors' office on Monday made the indictment.

Park was arrested and confined to a detention facility near Seoul last month on allegations that she colluded with a confidante to extort from businesses and commit other wrongdoing.

Park's criminal trial is expected to start in coming weeks and she will remain jailed during court proceedings that could take as long as six months.

Park has denied any legal wrongdoing.