 

Ex-president Park indicted, now faces trial

2017-04-17 13:29
Impeached former South Korean president Park Geun-hye. (Song Kyong-Seok, AFP)

Seoul - South Korean prosecutors say they've indicted jailed former president Park Geun-hye and sent her case to a criminal court over a high-profile corruption scandal.

The Seoul prosecutors' office on Monday made the indictment.

Park was arrested and confined to a detention facility near Seoul last month on allegations that she colluded with a confidante to extort from businesses and commit other wrongdoing.

Park's criminal trial is expected to start in coming weeks and she will remain jailed during court proceedings that could take as long as six months.

Park has denied any legal wrongdoing.

WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Lotto results Saturday April 15 2017-04-15 21:06
There are new stories on the homepage.
 
