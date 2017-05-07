Expanded DNA testing leads to charges in 1990s slayings

What To Read Next

Riverhead - New York's Division of Criminal Justice Services says more than 1 400 investigative leads have been developed as a result of the state's decision in 2012 to collect DNA samples from all convicted criminals, no matter how minor their offences.

Those clues include one that led to the current trial of a Long Island carpenter accused of killing two prostitutes in the 1990s.

Investigators zeroed in on John Bittrolff in 2014 after analysing a DNA sample taken from his brother after his conviction in a criminal contempt case.

The sample was a partial match for DNA found on the bodies of the two women.

That caused police to look at the donor's relatives.

Bittrolff says he is innocent.