Facebook victim's daughter saddened by suicide

A makeshift memorial has appeared along a fence near where Robert Godwin was killed in Cleveland. (Mike Householder, AP)

Cleveland - Debbie Godwin, the daughter of Robert Godwin Sr, says she is sad that Steve Stephens killed himself in Pennsylvania.

Godwin, 74, a retiree, was killed in an apparent random Cleveland shooting that was recorded and shared on Facebook.

Debbie said she would have preferred that 37-year-old Stephens remained alive and faced prison for shooting her father on Sunday.

She said: "If you did it, you have to face your crime".

Authorities say they received a tip that Stephens' vehicle had been seen in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Erie on Tuesday. They say state police tried to pull him over and, after a brief chase, he shot himself.

It wasn't immediately clear where Stephens had been since the Sunday shooting.



