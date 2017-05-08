 

Family of Palestinian toddler burned alive sue Israel

2017-05-08 21:41
(File, AP)

Jerusalem - Relatives of a Palestinian family burned alive filed a lawsuit against Israel on Monday demanding it be held responsible and pay damages over the 2015 attack blamed on Jewish extremists in the occupied West Bank. 

Eighteen-month-old Ali Dawabsha died along with his parents when their house was firebombed in July 2015.

His brother Ahmed, now six, was the sole survivor from the immediate family but was left with severe burns.

The lawyer who represents the family, Hassan al-Khatib, said the complaint had been filed with the Nazareth district court.

Ahmed's uncle Nasser Dawabsha said they were seeking an admission of responsibility from Israel and $4.4m in damages.

Israel has occupied the West Bank for 50 years and Khatib said the state must accept responsibility for the killings.


/News
More violence as Coligny accused are granted bail
Traffic Alerts
