Far-right Le Pen backs "eating French" at market

Paris - French far-right presidential contender Marine Le Pen has called for more food to be produced and consumed in the country known as the gastronomic centre of the Western world.

Le Pen, visiting the Rungis wholesale market outside Paris on Tuesday, said the French government must promote meat from France.

"Let's promote the 'eating French' especially in (school) canteens where our children must take advantage of healthy, quality products," she said.

Le Pen was booed by some workers in the fruits and vegetables section.

The National Front leader is facing pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's May 7 presidential runoff.

But even presidential candidates sometimes have to face criticism from the family.

Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie, told France Inter radio on Tuesday that he thinks his daughter has produced a "too laid-back" campaign. He said in her position, he would have done a "Trump-style" campaign that would have been "very aggressive against those who are responsible for the country's decadency."

He still supports her candidacy in the presidential runoff.



