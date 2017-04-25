 

Far-right Le Pen backs "eating French" at market

2017-04-25 18:44
(Alain Jocard, AFP)

(Alain Jocard, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paris - French far-right presidential contender Marine Le Pen has called for more food to be produced and consumed in the country known as the gastronomic centre of the Western world.

Le Pen, visiting the Rungis wholesale market outside Paris on Tuesday, said the French government must promote meat from France.

"Let's promote the 'eating French' especially in (school) canteens where our children must take advantage of healthy, quality products," she said.

Le Pen was booed by some workers in the fruits and vegetables section.

The National Front leader is facing pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's May 7 presidential runoff.

But even presidential candidates sometimes have to face criticism from the family.

Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie, told France Inter radio on Tuesday that he thinks his daughter has produced a "too laid-back" campaign. He said in her position, he would have done a "Trump-style" campaign that would have been "very aggressive against those who are responsible for the country's decadency."

He still supports her candidacy in the presidential runoff.


Read more on:    emmanuel macron  |  marine le pen  |  france  |  elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Volunteers accompany US immigrants to court

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shops looted and damaged in Coligny

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday April 22 2017-04-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 