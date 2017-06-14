 

Fatalities in London high-rise fire

2017-06-14 09:17
Members of the emergency services watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire. (Daniel Leal Olivas, AFP)



London - London's fire commissioner says there have been a number of fatalities in a high-rise fire in west London.

Commissioner Dany Cotton calls the fire an "unprecedented incident" and says she has never seen anything on this scale in her 29-year career.

She says firefighters are still working and she can't say how many people may have died. At least 50 people have been taken to hospitals.

Stuart Crichton, the Ambulance Service's assistant director of operations, says 100 medics are on the scene, together with ambulance crews and advanced trauma teams.

Fire raced through the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in North Kensington around 01:00. 

                                          Burning Grenfell Tower in London. 


Church

Police have turned a church near the scene into a makeshift centre for evacuees.

A woman showed up in tears looking for her sister, a Grenfell resident, but officials did not have any information to give her. It's not clear if people are still trapped in the burning building.

Many people at St Clement's church are in wheelchairs and have been brought from adjacent buildings that were evacuated by firefighters because of fears the fire might spread.


