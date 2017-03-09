 

'Fearless Girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull

2017-03-09 12:42
'The Fearless Girl' statue is seen facing the iconic Wall Street charging bull statue.

'The Fearless Girl' statue is seen facing the iconic Wall Street charging bull statue. (EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York — A new statue of a resolute young girl staring down Wall Street's famous Charging Bull was erected by a major asset managing firm for International Women's Day to make a point: There's a dearth of women on the boards of the largest US corporations.

State Street Global Advisors, the Boston-based investment giant, had the statue created to push companies to increase the number of women directors.

Artist Kristen Visbal's "Fearless Girl" drew crowds Wednesday that initially came to pose for pictures with the bull, but the novelty quickly became a New York hot spot.

The girl is sculpted in bronze, her hands firmly planted on her waist, ponytailed head held high.

"Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference," reads a plaque at her feet.

"As a steward of nearly $2.5tn of assets, we want to engage with boards and management around issues that we think will drive core results," said Lori Heinel, State Street's deputy global chief investment officer. "And what you find repeatedly is having more diverse boards and more diverse senior management will actually drive better results for companies."

25 of the Russell 3000, a broad index of US companies, have no women on their boards, according to State Street, which manages many of their assets.

According to ISS Analytics, a business research firm, just 16% of board seats on companies in the Russell 3000 are held by women; the average board of directors has eight men and one woman.

"It's going to happen to the end of time unless you change something," says Erik Gordon, a lawyer and professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. "It's got to not just be the rules. It's got to be the culture."

State Street has three women on an 11-member board. Heinel said her company also will urge those in Great Britain and Australia to add women to their leadership.

One man working in corporate America needed no convincing.

Chandrasekar Sundaram says a woman is the CEO of the company he works for in Texas, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and has quite a few women reporting to her.

"But when it gets to 50 percent, that's when I think it'll be right," said Sundaram, a Dallas resident and native of India who was visiting New York with his family,  with the Charging Bull as one of their stops.

The mammoth bronze was a "guerrilla art" act, dropped in the middle of the night in Bowling Green Park in 1989 without permission, by an artist who created it as a symbol of Americans' survival energy following the 1987 stock market crash.

The city gave its permission for the bull to remain.

This week, McCann New York, a top advertising agency, installed the statue of the girl before dawn Tuesday — with a city permit for one week.

Negotiations are underway for the piece to remain longer.

Why choose the Charging Bull as the site to place the girl?

"Well, we really wanted the bull to have a partner, and a partner that we thought was worthy of him," Heinel said. "And so we got a very determined young woman who is fearless and is willing to drive the change that we believe we need."

Sundaram's 8-year-old daughter, Sankaribriya, got the message.

She wanted to pose with the sculpted girl "because I just wanted to look at her and wanted to feel like her."

Read more on:    us  |  international women's day

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hungary 'systematically' abusing migrants: MSF

2017-03-09 12:43

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
'We-are-able Creatives' Centre based in Mofolo Soweto teaches crafts to community members

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday March 8 2017-03-08 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 