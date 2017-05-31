 

Feeling insulted, Mexican to market 'Trump' toilet paper

2017-05-31 21:59
This illustration released by Antonio Battaglia shows toilet paper wrapped in mock-up packaging, featuring a cartoon image in the likeness of President Donald Trump. (AP)

Mexico City - A Mexican businessman offended by US President Donald Trump's insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate's branding plans.

Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing "Trump" brand toilet paper. It's marketed under the slogans "Softness without borders" and "This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for."

Mexico's Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump's company trademarks in sectors such as construction, hotels, tourism, real estate and financial services. But the Trump Organization didn't bother to cover what's referred to in Spanish as "hygenic paper". Battaglia's trademark for Trump toilet paper was approved in October 2015.

Packages are expected to begin rolling off production lines later in 2017.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization did not respond to phone messages and emails seeking comment.



