Fewer priest accusers to testify at ex-official's retrial

Philadelphia - A judge will allow "prior bad act" testimony from perhaps only one other church-abuse victim when a church official is retried on child endangerment charges.

Monsignor William Lynn is being retried after serving nearly three years of a three- to six-year sentence in a child endangerment case.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out the conviction over weeks of testimony from 23 priest abuse victims not directly tied to his case.

This time, prosecutors asked to introduce complaints about nine other priests to try to show that Lynn helped the church cover up the priest-abuse problem.

The judge says one can be admitted and she will decide on three others before trial.

Lynn is accused of endangering an altar boy who says he was assaulted by a priest in 1998.