 

Fire hits Dubai high-rise near world's tallest tower

2017-04-02 15:10
A large fire broke out at a construction site near Dubai’s largest shopping mall, sending thick gray smoke billowing over the heart of the city. (Jon Gambrell, AP)

A large fire broke out at a construction site near Dubai’s largest shopping mall, sending thick gray smoke billowing over the heart of the city. (Jon Gambrell, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dubai - An inferno burned early on Sunday in a high-rise tower complex being built alongside Dubai's largest mall, its thick black smoke shrouding the world's tallest building nearby in this desert metropolis where skyscraper blazes remain a worry.

Though authorities said the fire caused no injuries, the blaze happened just a block away from the 63-story The Address Downtown Dubai tower, which burned in an inferno seen around the world on New Year's Eve on 2015.

Sunday's fire at The Address Residences Fountain Views complex began around 05:30, just before sunrise. Major General Rashid Thani al-Matrooshi, the director-general of Dubai Civil Defence, described the fire as an "accident" that started in a parking level of the Fountain Views building. He did not immediately offer a cause.

Dubai Civil Defence also posted a picture online of three workers it said it rescued from inside the structure. It said the men were taken to a hospital to be examined.

Anthea Ayache, who witnessed the blaze, said firefighters responded quickly and many construction workers were nearby watching the fire from a safe distance.

"There's so many fire brigades, so they seem to have gotten on top of it very quickly," she said.

Later Sunday morning, flames still licked out of the podium level of the building as firefighters on ladders shot water inside. Every few minutes, small blasts could be heard, presumably from exploding propane or welding tanks left behind by construction workers. Civil defence officials also flew a drone at one point to watch the blaze.

The 60-story Fountain Views complex, which is being built by state-backed Dubai developer Emaar Properties, eventually will connect to the massive Dubai Mall across the street. It's planned to eventually be home to 788 apartments and a hotel.

Emaar, which built both the Dubai Mall and the tower struck by the 2015 blaze, issued a statement saying it was "awaiting the final report" of investigators. It declined to answer any questions as its stock fell 1.1 percent Sunday in trading on the Dubai Financial Market to close at $1.96 a share.

Dramatic fires have hit skyscrapers in Dubai and other fast-growing cities in the United Arab Emirates in recent years. Building and safety experts have cited a popular type of cladding covering the buildings that can be highly flammable. Authorities say they've changed fire safety rules in the sheikhdom to address the danger, but have offered few details.


Read more on:    dubai  |  fire

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Chicago police arrest 14-year-old in rape on Facebook Live

2017-04-02 15:04

Inside News24

 
/News
Barbara Hogan: Zuma worshipped at an altar of corruption

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday April 1 2017-04-01 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 