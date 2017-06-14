 

Firefighters battling massive blaze in London apartment building

2017-06-14 05:56
Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in a London high-rise apartment building. (AP)

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in a London high-rise apartment building. (AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London — Firefighters were battling a massive fire and evacuating residents from a burning 27-storey building in London early on Wednesday morning.

One side of the building appeared to be in flames, and 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire involved the second to the top floor and a number of people were being treated for a range of injuries.

The building is the Grenfell Tower in the North Kensington area.

George Clarke, the presenter of television show Amazing Spaces, told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 metres from the scene.

He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top levels of the building and saw rescuers "doing an incredible job" trying to get people out.

Read more on:    uk  |  fires  |  search and rescue

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Court rules UK baby must remain on life support

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Maimane dragged on Twitter after Zille apology
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 13 results 2017-06-13 23:12 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 