 

First direct London-China train completes 12 000km run

2017-04-29 22:05
(iStock)

(iStock)

Beijing - Laden with whisky and baby milk, the first freight train linking China directly to the UK arrived in the eastern Chinese city of Yiwu on Saturday after a 12 000km trip, becoming the world's second-longest rail route.

The journey is the latest effort in China's drive to strengthen trade links with western Europe along a modern-day "Silk Road" route.

"The train arrived at around 01:30GMT", said the Yiwu Tianmeng Industry Company.

Wholesale centre

The world's top trading nation launched the "One Belt, One Road" strategy in 2013 and has since poured millions into constructing vast infrastructure links.

The train - which was also carrying pharmaceuticals and machinery - departed London on April 10 and passed through France, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan during its 20-day trip before arriving in Yiwu in eastern Zhejiang province, a major wholesale centre for small consumer goods.

The new route is longer than Russia's famous Trans-Siberian railway, but about 1 000km shorter than the record-holding China-Madrid link, which opened in 2014.

London is the 15th city to be linked to a new freight network offered by the state-run China Railway Corporation, which says its services are cheaper than air transport and quicker than shipping.

Ambitious project

The journey should be 30 days faster than moving the goods by ship, the provincial government had said, but the pilot run took two days more than the 18 days expected.

And the train, named the East Wind, has much less carrying capacity - just 88 shipping containers, according to the Yiwu government, compared to the 10 000 to 20 000 containers cargo ships can carry.

It is unclear how much the venture cost and some experts have questioned whether the ambitious project makes economic sense.


