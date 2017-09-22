 

First Lady heads to WH garden for planting, harvesting

2017-09-22 20:43
First Lady Melania Trump arrives for an event with the Boys and Girls Club of Washington. (Andrew Harnik, AP)

First Lady Melania Trump arrives for an event with the Boys and Girls Club of Washington. (Andrew Harnik, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - Melania Trump is heading out to the White House garden to do some planting and harvesting.

The first lady and some school children are expected to brave the early fall heat on the South Lawn on Friday amid the vegetable plantings made famous by her predecessor, Michelle Obama.

The first lady's office says the group expects to harvest arugula, peas, radishes and Swiss chard. They'll be planting cabbage, cauliflower, turnips, carrots, kale, spinach and lettuce.

It's Melania's first event in the garden that Michelle had made a key part of her "Let's Move!" campaign to fight childhood obesity and promote healthy eating.

The former first lady said last year she hoped the garden would symbolise a healthier nation and that future first families would also cherish it.

Read more on:    melania trump  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kremlin says it's not involved in Russia-linked Facebook ads

2017-09-22 18:00

Inside News24

 
/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 22 10 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 