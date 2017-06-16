 

Flabby feline in US seeks new home

2017-06-16 22:48
(Humane Rescue Alliance)

(Humane Rescue Alliance)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - A tubby tabby named Symba needs an adoptive family - and probably to lay off the treats.

News outlets report that the 6-year-old cat arrived at the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington a few days ago.

Symba tips the scales at 16kg. Symba's previous owner moved to an assisted living centre and couldn't take him along.

Symba is 7kg heavier than his goal weight and is currently working to slim down. The cat exercises on a cat wheel and is fed out of food puzzles that are designed to slow down a cat's eating.

Shelter staff says Symba currently can't take more than a few steps without losing his breath.

The shelter says Symba's new owner needs to help him continue his weight loss journey.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman found guilty of sending texts urging suicide

2017-06-16 20:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday June 16 results 2017-06-16 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 