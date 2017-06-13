 

Floods in Uruguay send almost 6 000 fleeing homes

2017-06-13 06:17
Flooding in South America. (File, AFP)

Flooding in South America. (File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Montevideo – Flooding in South America has forced almost 6 000 people to flee their homes along the Uruguay River, authorities said on Monday.

More than 5 700 people fled their homes in Uruguay along the major waterway, as well as along some creeks flowing into it, since flooding started on May 26, according to officials in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo.

The bulk of those affected are in Salto department, a mostly rural area, as well as neighbouring areas Artigas, Paysandu and Rio Negro, all on the country's western edge, the National Emergency System said.

Flooding has grown increasingly common in Uruguay, and authorities fret that poor people often live close to rivers and streams for convenience – only for the choice to cost them their lives.


Read more on:    uruguay  |  floods  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mexico recovers 4 more mudslide victims, death toll up to 6

2017-06-12 23:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: SABC briefs media on Hlaudi decision
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 