 

Florida man killed at own birthday bash

2017-06-18 21:13
Orlando - A Florida man was fatally shot at his own birthday party.

Lieutenant Ryan Olsson of the Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called early on Sunday to a home in Orlando where a birthday party was being held for 39-year-old Alexis Osmick.

According to Olsson, "a disturbance occurred" and shots were fired. Olsson said Osmick suffered a gunshot wound and died at a hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the person who shot Osmick was co-operating with investigators, and no other suspects were being sought.

No additional information was immediately available.

