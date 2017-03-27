Four-legged fugitives take free rein on a California highway

What To Read Next

Walnut Creek - The mustang in the rear view mirror turned out not to be an iconic Ford, but a real horse running on a Northern California highway - followed by a mule.

Commuters east of San Francisco on Monday were stunned to see a white horse and a brown mule running across Interstate 680.

Steve Burdo with Contra Costa County Animal Services says the animals broke through a fence about 1.6km away.

The pair adhered to the vehicle code and used an on-ramp to enter the highway.

Authorities shut down lanes shortly before 07:30 as motorists shot cellphone video and officers rounded up the four-legged fugitives.

Burdo says the horse, a gelding named Striker, appears to have led the breakout. He says Hank the mule is more of a follower.