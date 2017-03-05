 

France's Fillon tells supporters 'never give up'

2017-03-05 19:30
French presidential election candidate for the right-wing Les Republicains party Francois Fillon during a rally at the place du Trocadero, in Paris. (Geoffroy van der Hasselt, AFP)

French presidential election candidate for the right-wing Les Republicains party Francois Fillon during a rally at the place du Trocadero, in Paris. (Geoffroy van der Hasselt, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paris - Embattled French conservative Francois Fillon told supporters on Sunday to "never give up the fight" and gave no indication that he intends to quit the presidential election race over an expenses scandal.

Fillon, who is to be charged over claims he gave his wife Penelope and children highly-paid fake parliamentary jobs, told the rain-drenched crowd he had been "attacked by everyone" in the campaign.

With British-born Penelope watching him on the stage at the Trocadero opposite the Eiffel Tower, Fillon admitted he had made "mistakes" and that he bore some responsibility if his campaign "was confronted by such formidable obstacles".

He apologised to his supporters, saying that among the judicial investigation "you have been forgotten", but the 63-year-old said he was confident he would be proved innocent.

Fillon is to appear on French television news later Sunday.

Some lawmakers in Fillon's Republicans party have called for a change of candidate, with the first round of the election fast approaching on April 23.

Former prime minister Alain Juppe, 71, has indicated through his entourage that he could be ready to step in.

Fillon beat Juppe in the rightwing nominating contest in November.

The danger for the Republicans party is that an election that they once expected to win handily could slip away if Fillon remains in place.

Polls currently show he would be eliminated in the first round, leaving far-right leader Marine Le Pen and 39-year-old centrist Emmanuel Macron to contest the May 7 run-off.

Read more on:    francois fillon  |  france

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Austria wants EU-wide ban on Turkish campaign events

2017-03-05 18:38

Inside News24

 
/News
FULL BRIEFING: Social Development minister gives SASSA update

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 