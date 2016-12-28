 

Hollande pardons abused woman who killed husband

2016-12-28 20:55
French President Francois Hollande. (File: AFP)

French President Francois Hollande. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paris - French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday pardoned Jacqueline Sauvage, who killed her abusive husband and became a symbol of the suffering of domestic violence victims.

Hollande "considered that Mme Sauvage's place was no longer in prison but with her family", the president's office said in a statement.

On Wednesday evening, Sauvage will walk free from a jail southeast of Paris where she was serving a 10-year sentence for the killing, local prosecutors said.

Sauvage's daughter Carole Marot told French radio that she was on her way to the prison. "I'm crying, it's wonderful," she said. "Endless thanks to the president."

One of her lawyers, Nathalie Tomasini, said on Wednesday she was "overcome by joy and emotion" over Hollande's pardon.

The case, a cause célèbre in France, has seen many twists and turns since Sauvage, who is in her late 60s, shot her husband Norbert Marot three times in the back a day after their son hanged himself in 2012.

Sauvage testified that she endured 47 years of violence including sexual assault.

Her three daughters testified against their father, saying they too were beaten and raped.

Feminist groups, celebrities and politicians rallied behind her, with a petition gathering nearly 436 000 signatures.

Hollande accorded Sauvage a partial pardon in January this year for killing Marot, a violent alcoholic who she said raped her and her daughters.

The gesture allowed Sauvage to seek provisional release through the courts, but these efforts failed, with an appeal court saying she had not shown sufficient remorse.

Sauvage was found guilty of murder in 2012, a verdict that was upheld on appeal in 2015.

The French president's power to commute or suspend prison terms was enshrined in the constitution in 1958.

Under a 2008 reform, the president may no longer decree blanket pardons, just individual ones.

Read more on:    france

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kerry speech 'skewed against Israel' - Netanyahu

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 10-year-old Pitbull attack survivor: 'I love myself'

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hout Bay 15:22 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Muizenberg 09:39 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 41 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 