 

France's next leader: Centrist Macron vs far-right Le Pen

2017-04-23 21:50
In Paris, a volunteer holds a ballot with the name of Emmanuel Macron on as votes are counted for the first-round presidential election. (Emilio Morenatti, AP)

In Paris, a volunteer holds a ballot with the name of Emmanuel Macron on as votes are counted for the first-round presidential election. (Emilio Morenatti, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paris - Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen advanced on Sunday to a runoff in France's presidential election, remaking the country's political system and setting up a showdown over its participation in the European Union.

French politicians on the left and right immediately urged voters to block Le Pen's path to power in the May 7 runoff, saying her virulently nationalist anti-EU and anti-immigration politics would spell disaster for France.

The selection of Le Pen and Macron presented voters with the starkest possible choice between two diametrically opposed visions of the EU's future and France's place in it. It set up a battle between Macron's optimistic vision of a tolerant France with open borders against Le Pen's darker, inward-looking platform calling for closed borders, tougher security, less immigration and dropping the shared euro currency to return to the franc.

With Le Pen wanting France to leave the EU, and Macron wanting even closer co-operation between the bloc's 28 nations, Sunday's outcome after a wildly unpredictable and tense campaign meant the runoff will have undertones of a referendum on France's EU membership.

The absence in the runoff of candidates from either the mainstream left Socialists or the right-wing Republicans party - the two main groups that have governed post-war France - also marked a seismic shift in the French political landscape.

With 34% of the vote counted, the Interior Ministry said Sunday night that Le Pen was leading with 24.6% of the vote followed by Macron with 21.9%. The early vote count includes primarily rural constituencies that lean to the right, while urban areas that lean left are counted later.

Macron, a 39-year-old investment banker, made the runoff on the back of a grassroots start-up campaign without the backing of a major political party.

'Vote Macron' 

Defeated conservative candidate Francois Fillon said he would vote for Macron on May 7 because Le Pen's programme "would bankrupt France" and throw the EU into chaos. He also cited the history of "violence and intolerance" of Le Pen's far-right National Front party.

In a brief televised message less than 30 minutes after the last polling stations closed, Socialist Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve also urged voters to back Macron "to beat the National Front and block its funereal project of regression for France and of division of the French".

Socialist presidential candidate Benoit Hamon, who was far behind in Sunday's results, quickly conceded defeat. Declaring "the left is not dead!" he urged supporters to back Macron.

Voting took place amid heightened security in the first election under France's state of emergency, which has been in place since gun-and-bomb attacks in Paris in 2015.

Macron supporters at his election day headquarters in Paris went wild at the polling agency projections, cheering, singing "La Marseillaise" anthem, waving French tricolor and European flags and shouting "Macron, president!"

Mathilde Jullien, 23, said she is convinced Macron will be able to win over Le Pen and become France's next president.

"He represents France's future, a future within Europe," she said. "He will win because he is able to unite people from the right and the left against the threat of the National Front and he proposes real solutions for France's economy."

Le Pen supporters were equally enthusiastic.

With a broad smile, Le Pen stood before an adoring crowd, said her National Front party will represent "the great alternative" to the French people and pledged to open a "much-needed" debate on globalisation.

"We will win!" Le Pen supporters chanted in her election day headquarters in the northern French town of Henin-Beaumont.

They burst into a rendition of the French national anthem, and waved French flags and blue flags with "Marine President" inscribed on them.

Read more on:    france

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

North Korea threatens to sink approaching US carrier

2017-04-23 21:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths up 51% from 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 12:44 PM
Road name: Broadway Boulevard

Strand 12:37 PM
Road name: Gordons Bay Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 22 2017-04-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 