 

French politicians condemn attack on candidate

2017-06-15 17:31
A firefighter gives assistance after Les Republicains party candidate Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet collapsed after an altercation with a passerby while campaigning. (Geoffrey van der Hasselt, AFP)

Paris - French politicians have come together in condemnation after a former minister was attacked on Thursday while campaigning ahead of legislative elections this weekend.

Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet's campaign team said in a statement the former environment minister under ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy was taken for medical checks at a Paris hospital following the attack in a Paris market. It said it filed a legal complaint.

French media quoted witnesses as saying that a man insulted her and pushed campaign leaflets into her face.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe was among those who condemned the aggression, saying he has "nothing but contempt" for men who are violent with women.

Known in France by her initials "NKM," Kosciusko-Morizet is a candidate in Paris for the conservative Republicans party.

