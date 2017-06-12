French soldier gets 1 year for molesting two Burkina Faso girls

Paris - A former special forces French soldier was sentenced to a year in prison by a French court Monday for molesting two girls aged three and five in Burkina Faso.



The 40-year-old, identified only as Sebastien L, admitted to sexual contact with the girls after viewing images he himself had filmed with a GoPro camera at a hotel pool in Ouagadougou.



The soldier, who was a member of a force fighting terrorism in Africa's Sahel region, said he could not explain his behaviour, blaming it on alcohol and the stress of his mission.



The mother of one of the girls alerted the French embassy after seeing the images on the camera that was left behind.



French authorities immediately suspended the soldier and sent him back to France.



The case came two months after allegations emerged of sexual abuse of children by troops in the Central African Republic, prompting scrutiny of foreign soldiers in Africa.



Sebastien L was sentenced to one year in prison followed by a one-year suspended sentence.



He is banned from any profession involving minors for five years, the Paris court said.



He was also ordered to pay several thousand euros in damages to the girls and their families.





