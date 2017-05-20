 

Frenchman claims cure for WannaCry

2017-05-20 07:25
A stafff member monitors the spread of ransomware cyber attacks at the Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA) in Seoul. More cyber attacks could be in the pipeline after the global havoc caused by the Wannacry ransomware, a South Korean cybersecurity expert has warned. (Pic: Yonhap, AFP)

A stafff member monitors the spread of ransomware cyber attacks at the Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA) in Seoul. More cyber attacks could be in the pipeline after the global havoc caused by the Wannacry ransomware, a South Korean cybersecurity expert has warned. (Pic: Yonhap, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paris -  A French researcher has released a software tool that he claims can restore some of the computers infected by the WannaCry ransomware.

Adrien Guinet, who works for a Paris-based firm called Quarkslab, says however that the tool is not perfect and only works if the infected computers have not been rebooted after being hit by the programme.

In his research summary, Guinet said the software has only been tested to work under Windows XP and "it might not work in every case".

He said the software helps recover the prime numbers of the RSA private key that are used by WannaCry.

WannaCry encrypts victims' computer files and displays a message demanding ransoms to be paid in the digital currency Bitcoin before people can get their files back.

Read more on:    quarkslab  |  france  |  computers  |  cyber attacks  |  hacking

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Macron calls for support in fighting extremism

2017-05-20 07:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Zille intervenes after threats to burn down Gugulethu school
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday May 19 results 2017-05-19 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 