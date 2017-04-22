 

Fresno killings suspect rants in court

2017-04-22 07:06
Fresno Police chief Jerry Dyer reviews notes on the triple fatal shooting before addressing the media. (John Walker, Fresno Bee via AP)

Fresno Police chief Jerry Dyer reviews notes on the triple fatal shooting before addressing the media. (John Walker, Fresno Bee via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Fresno - The suspect in this week's racially motivated shooting rampage in Fresno shouted on Friday that natural disasters will increasingly hit the United States as he was ushered into a cramped courtroom for his first appearance before a judge.

Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, was supposed to be officially informed about the first-degree murder charge he is accused of in the shooting death of an unarmed security guard.

Authorities have said he then killed three more people in the rampage, targeting white victims, before he was caught.

But the reading of the charge never happened because Muhammad had another outburst, yelling "Let black people go" and a phrase similar to "in reparations" that was not clearly enunciated.

His court appointed lawyer, Eric Christensen, then told the judge: "I believe this gentleman may not be mentally competent to proceed."

Muhammad yelled again and the judge cancelled the proceedings, setting bail at $2.6 million and ordering a mental evaluation for Muhammad.

Police have said Muhammad told them that learning he was wanted for the Williams' killing prompted him to try to kill as many white people as possible before he was caught.

He shot three other white men at random on Tuesday, police said, including a Pacific Gas & Electric utility worker sitting in a truck and two men who had come out of a Catholic Charities building.

Muhammad fired 17 rounds in less than two minutes, police said. Officers with help from acoustic sensors posted in the area arrested him less than five minutes after the rampage began.

Muhammad said Williams showed him disrespect while Muhammad was visiting a woman at the motel, according to police.

Prosecutors said they are waiting for investigators to finish compiling their case before filing charges related the other three victims.

Christensen after the court hearing declined comment about his client or the authorities' case.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Huge Canada child sex ring bust

14 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths up 51% from 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:16 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 06:09 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 21 2017-04-21 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 