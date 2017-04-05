 

German cabinet OKs rules to not recognise child marriages

2017-04-05 14:48
Wedding. (File)

Wedding. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Berlin - Germany's cabinet has approved new rules to ensure that most marriages involving under-18s aren't legally recognised in the country.

The issue arose following the influx of migrants to Germany in 2015, and the main aim is to protect girls who were married abroad.

The bill calls for all marriages involving under-16s to be considered null and void.

In principle, marriages involving people between 16 and 18 also won't be recognised, but courts will decide on a case-by-case basis whether to nullify them after hearing from youth protection authorities.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that minors in Germany have to be protected as much as possible and that, "there must not be any child marriages in Germany".

The bill still needs parliamentary approval.

Read more on:    germany

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 dead, 3 missing in Portugal firework factory blast

2017-04-05 14:02

Inside News24

 
/News
No ANC MP will vote for opposition motion - Mantashe

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 4 results 2017-04-04 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 