German election: Merkel, rival Schulz TV debate

Berlin - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her center-left rival, Martin Schulz, are set to hold their only televised debate Sunday, three weeks before the country's general election.
Both candidates have run a lackluster campaign so far, prompting yawns from political commentators. The latest edition of respected weekly Der Spiegel called on Merkel and Schulz to "wake up!"
Some 20 million Germans - almost a third of the electorate in this country of 80 million - are predicted to tune in to the 90-minute debate to be broadcast simultaneously by four large TV stations from 20:15. (18:15 GMT).
Merkel's Christian Democrats lead in recent opinion polls, with the Social Democrats coming second.
The parties are currently in a coalition at the national level.