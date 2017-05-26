German kindergartens to name parents who skip vaccine advice

Berlin — The German government wants kindergartens to inform
authorities if parents fail to prove they have attended a doctors' consultation
on child vaccinations.
The measure is part of a
government effort to improve vaccination rates in the country. These have
dropped in recent years, exposing children and adults to potentially dangerous
illnesses such as measles.
Authorities already can
impose a fine of $2 800 on parents who persistently refuse to attend the
vaccine consultations, compulsory for children attending kindergarten.
But the authorities didn't always know which parents had dodged
the consultations.
Parliament will vote on
the measure on Thursday.
Germany has reported 410
measles cases so far this year, more than in the whole of 2016.
A 37-year-old woman died of the disease this month in the western
city of Essen.