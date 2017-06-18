 

German minister sees hope of 'soft' Brexit

2017-06-18 15:56
(AFP)

(AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Berlin - Germany's foreign minister says there may now be a chance of a "soft" British exit from the European Union that keeps the UK in the bloc's single market, but is warning that Britain can't pick and choose its conditions.

Brexit negotiations start on Monday, with question marks over Britain's approach after Prime Minister Theresa May lost her parliamentary majority in an election meant to strengthen her hand in the talks.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told Sunday's Welt am Sonntag newspaper that "maybe there is now a chance to achieve a so-called 'soft Brexit'." But he said staying in the single market would require Britain to accept EU workers' freedom of movement.

It also would have to accept the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, "or at least a joint court that is staffed by Europeans and Britons" and in principle follows the ECJ's rulings, Gabriel said.

For many Brexit advocates, those conditions would be impossible to accept as last year's referendum campaign focused on getting back control over laws and immigration from the EU.

Gabriel said "it would naturally be best if Britain didn't leave at all".

"It doesn't look like that at the moment," he added. "But we want to keep the door open for the British."

The centre-left Social Democrat strongly criticised May's Conservatives, saying that they "played with the emotions of citizens in Britain, told fake news about Europe and left people unclear about what consequences this would all have."

Referring to the "difficult, even impossible situation" created by the indecisive election, he added: "here, those who created such chaos would have long since gone."

"We will negotiate fairly," Gabriel was quoted as saying. "And fair means that we want to keep the British as close as possible to the EU - but never at the price that we divide the remaining 27 EU states."

Read more on:    eu  |  germany  |  uk  |  brexit

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two dads and their triplets. Just another South African family

21 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 17 2017-06-17 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 