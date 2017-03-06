 

German official condemns Erdogan's Nazi remarks

2017-03-06 16:47

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Berlin — German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff has condemned remarks by Turkey's president accusing Germany of "Nazi practices," days after a local authority prevented a Turkish minister from addressing a rally there.

Peter Altmaier, on Monday, called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks "absolutely unacceptable."

He told German public Television ARD that "Germany cannot be outmatched regarding the rule of law, tolerance and liberality."

He said the government was in contact with Turkey's government and announced that "we will make sure the significance of the problems of what happened in recent days will be recognised and understood in Ankara as well."

Germany-Turkey diplomatic tensions have risen amid Turkish plans to have government ministers address rallies in Germany in support of an upcoming constitutional referendum that would give Erdogan new powers.



Read more on:    germany  |  diplomatic row

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Indian police find 19 female foetuses dumped in sewer

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Latest aerial shots of three Western Cape dams

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 