German prosecutors charge migrant in slaying of student

Berlin — German prosecutors have charged a young migrant with murder in the rape and killing last year of a university student.

The victim, a 19-year-old medical student, vanished in mid-October on her way home in Freiburg, southwestern Germany. Her body was found in a river. The suspect was linked to the crime through DNA evidence and video footage from near the scene.

The suspect arrived in Germany in 2015 without identity papers. He told authorities he was 17 and came from Afghanistan, but two studies commissioned by prosecutors indicated he was at least 22 at the time of the crime.

News agency dpa reported that prosecutors in Freiburg said on Thursday the suspect, identified only as Hussein K. in line with German privacy rules, was indicted under juvenile law.



