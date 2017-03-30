 

German prosecutors charge migrant in slaying of student

2017-03-30 19:00
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Berlin  — German prosecutors have charged a young migrant with murder in the rape and killing last year of a university student.

The victim, a 19-year-old medical student, vanished in mid-October on her way home in Freiburg, southwestern Germany. Her body was found in a river. The suspect was linked to the crime through DNA evidence and video footage from near the scene.

The suspect arrived in Germany in 2015 without identity papers. He told authorities he was 17 and came from Afghanistan, but two studies commissioned by prosecutors indicated he was at least 22 at the time of the crime.

News agency dpa reported that prosecutors in Freiburg said on Thursday the suspect, identified only as Hussein K. in line with German privacy rules, was indicted under juvenile law.


Read more on:    germany

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad attack

39 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/World
'I am heartbroken' - London mayor after Brexit Article 50 triggered

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 