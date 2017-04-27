 

German soldier posing as refugee arrested in attack plot

2017-04-27 17:28
(Odd Andersen, AFP)

Berlin - A German soldier who led a "double life" pretending to be a Syrian refugee has been arrested on suspicion he planned a gun attack with racist motives, prosecutors say.

The 28-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, was thought to have a "xenophobic background", they said.

The Die Welt daily reported he may have plotted to pin the blame for an attack on foreigners.

The case involved a joint police operation across Germany, France and Austria with raids on 16 locations, prosecutors in Frankfurt said in a statement.

Possession of flares

Police arrested the soldier - a lieutenant usually stationed on a Franco-German military base near Strasbourg - in the southern German city of Hammelburg.

They also arrested a second German, a 24-year-old student and alleged co-conspirator in possession of flares and other objects that breach weapons and explosives laws.

The lieutenant had been temporarily detained by Austrian police in February at Vienna airport when he tried to retrieve a loaded, unregistered handgun he had hidden in a toilet there a few days earlier.

This sparked an investigation that threw up an even bigger surprise: the suspect had in December 2015 created a false identity as a Syrian refugee.


