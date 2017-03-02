 

Germany arrests 2 Syrian extremist suspects

2017-03-02 21:00
(Sebastian Widmann, AP)

Berlin - German authorities have arrested two Syrians suspected of being members of the extremist Nusra Front, one of whom allegedly was involved in the slaying of dozens of civilians.

The federal prosecutor's office said on Thursday that 35-year-old Abdalfatah HA is suspected of war crimes over the killing of 36 Syrian government employees by his unit in March 2013. The statement says he carried out "so-called Shariah death sentences."

A spokesperson for the prosecutors' office declined to confirm German media reports that the man came to Germany as an asylum-seeker.

The other suspect, 26-year-old Abdulrahman AA, belonged to the same combat unit as Abdalfatah HA and both participated in an armed battle against Syrian government troops, including taking over a big arms depot near Mahin in November 2013.

War crimes

The men, whose surnames weren't published due to German privacy rules, were arrested in the western cities of Duesseldorf and Giessen and their apartments were raided.

Prosecutors said the men belong to a Nusra Front unit which also included Abd Arahman AK, a Syrian in his early 30s who was arrested in Germany in June on suspicion of being part of a plot to carry out a bomb attack in Duesseldorf.

Human rights groups have pressed governments to bring people suspected of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Syria to trial as part of an effort to resolve the long-running conflict.

Munich prosecutors meanwhile announced the arrest of a 33-year-old Bosnian man on allegations he supported the terrorist group Junud al-Sham by delivering vehicles to them. The man, whose name wasn't released, was arrested in the Nuremberg area.
