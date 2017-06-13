Germany: number of Britons granted citizenship quadruples

Berlin — German authorities say the number of Britons granted German citizenship quadrupled last year as Britain voted to leave the European Union, though they were still only a small fraction of newly naturalised Germans.

The Federal Statistical Office said on Tuesday that 2 865 Britons became German citizens in 2016. That's 361% more than in 2015 and the highest annual number yet measured for Britons.

Britons were, however, still a relatively small group. In all, 110 383 people were given German citizenship, a 2.9% increase.

Turks were the biggest group, with 16 290 becoming German — a 17.3% drop, following declines in previous years. Poles were the second-biggest, with 6 632.

Foreigners can apply for German citizenship after eight years' residence. Nationals of other EU countries and Switzerland can keep their existing passports.