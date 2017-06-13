 

Germany: number of Britons granted citizenship quadruples

2017-06-13 18:33

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Berlin — German authorities say the number of Britons granted German citizenship quadrupled last year as Britain voted to leave the European Union, though they were still only a small fraction of newly naturalised Germans.

The Federal Statistical Office said on Tuesday that 2 865 Britons became German citizens in 2016. That's 361% more than in 2015 and the highest annual number yet measured for Britons.

Britons were, however, still a relatively small group. In all, 110 383 people were given German citizenship, a 2.9% increase.

Turks were the biggest group, with 16 290 becoming German — a 17.3% drop, following declines in previous years. Poles were the second-biggest, with 6 632.

Foreigners can apply for German citizenship after eight years' residence. Nationals of other EU countries and Switzerland can keep their existing passports.

Read more on:    eu  |  uk  |  brexit

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Brussels left waiting as May tries to clinch deal

2017-06-13 17:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Maimane dragged on Twitter after Zille apology
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:16 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 19:15 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 